Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was pandemonium at the Mile 5 area of Ugbolu in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State where two persons were reportedly knocked down by thunder following torrential rains.

The victims whose identities could not be ascertained immediately, died on the spot with five others sustaining injuries.

The incident occured at a makeshift shop at the bank of the River Niger.

One of the injured survivors of to the disaster, Mrs. Gladys Okah revealed that she incident occurred after she entered a shop owned by a meat seller identified as Ortega due to the downpour.

According to her, “I was flung by the thunder into flood beside the shop. Everyone that survived was left with scars due to the effect of the thunder strike.”

Contacted, Public Relation Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, saying that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.