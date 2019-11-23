Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 19 cows belonging to Fulani cattle rearers were on Saturday killed by lightning bolts in Iba, headquarters of Ifelodun Area Office of Osun State.

The cows were reportedly struck to death at Apala farm in the outskirt of the town.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adekunle Okunoye, confirming the development, said the cows belonged to the Fulani settlers living in the town.

“The people of Iba have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani natives living in our domain and this will not cause any disaffection,” he sad.

“The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence ocassioned by [lightning] that struck in the town. The community, with the collaboration of the leadership of the Fulani community, are on top of the situation.

“The Eburu in Council has directed the owners of the cows to burn them to avoid epidemic in the town.

“The community is in peace and the people live peacefully with all non indigenes, including the Fulanis,” he added.

The head of the Fulani community in Iba, Mr Jimoh Bala, agreed that the incident was a natural occurrence which will not affect the peace of the town.

He said that the people of the town are accomodating and ruled out the possibility of any attack on their cows by their hosts.