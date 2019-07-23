At least 11 people were killed and 11 others injured due to lightning and thunderstorms in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said Tuesday.

The deaths took place during the past 24 hours in several parts of the state.

“In Bihar, lightning claimed 11 lives in different parts of the state during the past 24 hours.

“ Four deaths were reported from Arwal, while another seven deaths have been reported from Aurangabad Rohtas, Gaya and Madhubani,

“Eleven people were also injured in these incidents and they have been admitted in local hospitals,’’ an official said.

All India Radio, the country’s state-run broadcaster, on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has announced a monetary relief to each family that lost members and ordered free treatment for the injured.

India’s meteorological department has forecast more thunderstorm and heavy rains in the next 48 hours in the state.

At present, India is in the grip of southwest monsoon and most parts are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, besides extremely heavy spells at isolated spots. (Xinhua/NAN)