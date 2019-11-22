Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigerian sensation, Victor Osimhen, has been ruled out of tonight’s clash against Paris Saints Germain, at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Osimhen, who has since picked top form since joining Lille in June, will miss the tie due to accumulation of three yellow cards as he stands disqualified from the mouthwatering game.

So far, the forward has banged in nine goals in all competitions for the Les Dogues. He also posted a superlative display against Lesotho in Maseru, scoring two goals and two assists in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

Osimhen will be eligible when Lille hosts Dijon on Sunday, November 30.

Neymar, however, is in contention for the clash after recovering from a thigh injury picked against Nigeria in Singapore.

“Neymar has trained well these past two weeks,” the German said during Thursday’s prematch news conference at Camp des Loges. “He feels good. Assuming things stay that way, he will be part of the squad on Friday,” said the Paris Saint-Germain coach, Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel went on to say that 90 minutes is “too much for Neymar” against Lille.

“If you ask him, he will not want to admit it,” the coach said. “However, it is true — it is too much.”

Tuchel also said Kylian Mbappe is in a race against time to prove his recovery from a fever to feature against Lille, and that Marco Verratti and Ander Herrera have both been ruled out through injuries.

PSG sits comfortably on top of the log with 30 points from 13 games, while Lille, with 19 points from same number of games as the league leaders, occupies the fifth spot.

The tie is slated to kick off at 8:30pm Nigeria time.