Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been ranked ahead world famous, Neymar Junior in the French Ligue 1 top players rating compelled by whoscored.com.

The 20-year old has scored five goals from the total eight goals scored by Lille this season.

Having featured in all league matches, Osimhen maintained the second slot with 63%. He is currently behind Habib Diallo of Metz who gathered 80% by scoring four goals from the total five goals scored by the Maroons.

The 2015 FIFA Under-17 goal king floored Marseille forward, Dario Benedetto, Saint-Etienne Romain Hamouma and Nantes’ Kalifa Coulibaly to the third, fourth and fifth position on the log.

Osimhen, whose work rate earned him an enviable position above Neymar, was rated base on goals, aggression, shots per game and assist.

Neymar recently recovered from injury, has netted two crucial goals in his last two league appearances for PSG. Despite this, the website placed him below the Nigerian star.

In a similar vein, both players are keen on renew their rivalry in next month international friendly match between the Samba boys of Brazil and the three times African champions, Nigeria.

Neymar has also been selected to feature in the clash, while fast growing Osimhen looks likely to get an invite from coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the 0ctober 13 clash in Singapore.