Victor Osimhen is the highest rated player at French Ligue 1 club, Lille, according to L’Equipe.

Neymar (PSG) and Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) were also listed as the best players of their respective clubs.

The 21-year-old Osimhen earned a rating of 5.92 after 26 matches in Ligue 1.

His speed and finishing prowess had been commended.

Osimhen had scored 18 goals in all competitions since his arrival at the beginning of the season from Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi.

He had been linked with a big-money transfer at the end of the season.