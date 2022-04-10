After a brief hiatus occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF), has bounced back in a big way.

Organised by Inspiro Productions, the annual jazz fiesta will set the Centre of Excellence agog on April 29 and April 30, 2022. Held live in 2019 and virtually in 2021, the festival resumes live performances and will also streamed to audiences around the world.

According to the founder and festival director, Ayoola Sadare, “We are glad that we are able to once again resume live performances and the staging of Nigeria’s premier jazz festival – The Lagos International Jazz Festival amidst all the challenges we faced. Our goal of establishing Lagos as a vibrant global jazz tourism destination alongside cities like Cape Town, Montreal, Montreux, New Orleans, London and Tokyo among others in Africa and the world is still on course. We appreciate the efforts of all the artistes, sponsors and supporters now and over the years for making this happen. They are assured of the same quality production and artiste line-up they have enjoyed over the years.”

Supported by Sovereign Trust Insurance (STI) Plc, the 2-day jazz festival will hold at the largest waterfront lounge in the city, The Bay Lounge, Plot 10, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The Lagos International Jazz festival is designed to offer visitors and residents of Lagos a world-class entertainment, attracting jazz and contemporary music lovers to the city and by extension, Nigeria. The festival has adopted and incorporated both the April Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) and International Jazz Day to its programme.