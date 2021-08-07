Up and coming act, David Kenneth aka Southboy, who was recently unveiled as part of the Juggernaut Entertainment family, is set to release an EP.

Speaking about his foray into music, Southboy, a 300-level Business Administration student of Bayero University, Kano, said he developed interest in music as a chorister. He later began listening to Bob Marley who “impacted knowledge to the world through his reggae music, the same thing I intend to do.”

On his new work, he states, “I have a couple of singles and I have an EP that I’m currently working on. I’m promoting everything together. That’s what the Juggernaut team and I are doing right now. Music and education are really difficult to be paired, but with God, I’m able to adjust and re-adjust my schedules. I look up to Wizkid and Tuface because of his humility. I hope to collaborate with both of them soon.”

