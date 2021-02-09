By Romanus Okoye

An upcoming artiste, Sanni Wasiu, popularly known as Lil frosh was yesterday docked before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of the Lagos State Magistrate’s Court in Yaba and later remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over alleged assault of his girlfriend, Okeoghene Iyomaterie.

Lilfrosh who had no counsel to represent him in court was arraigned on one count of assault and he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Iyomaterie’s manager, Michael, had on October 5, 2020, on his Instagram page, accused Lilfrosh of assaulting her.

The victim, who noted that she had been in a relationship with the musician since January 2020, alleged that anytime they disagreed, it had always resulted in violence.

She said: “He consistently slapped me on the face, kicking, pushing me on other sensitive parts. The recent attack happened in September 2020, when he attacked me and rained blow on my head with bruises on my face. I partially lost my sight and had sleepless nights. He repeatedly boasted that since he is a well-known musician he is untouchable.”

Lilfrosh’s arraignment was facilitated by the International Association Of Women Lawyers, Lagos State branch. The case was adjourned till March 9, 2021.