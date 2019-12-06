Osimhen has netted nine goals in the domestic league and two in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season. He received a massive boast from his club after making CAF updated shortlist for youth player of the year.

On the list, the Lille’s goal king will be challenging fellow compatriot, Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal and three other African youngsters which include Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Senegalese star boy, Krepin Diatta, and Malian, Moussa Djenepo. Lille, in a tweet, expressed support for their red-hot goal poacher. “Well done @victorosimhen9 on making the shortlist for #CA FAwards2019 Youth Player of the year, take a clap,” it reads.