Lille president, Gerard Lopez is urging Victor Osimhen to join Italian Serie A club, Napoli over his other suitors in England and Spain.

The Nigeria national-teamer has returned to France after his trip to Naples, where he met manager Gennaro Gattuso and held contract talks with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Though Osimhen has yet to agree personal terms with Napoli, the Italian and French clubs are thrashing out a fee for the former Wolfsburg starlet.

“Napoli is just below Juventus and Barcelona, they can be considered on the same level of Atletico Madrid. If Osimhen should go there, he would become their superstar: he has the quality to play under pressure and I believe he would have a city like Napoli at his feet, which would be a unique thing in the career of a player.

“We have received differing offers for him, we are in agreement on discussing what will be best for his future, and with which coach he would do best with,” Lopez said to La Voix du Nord via Gianluca Di Marzio.

Osimhen netted 18 goals for Lille last term and was recently voted the best African player in France.