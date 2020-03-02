Lille Coach, Christophe Galtier can’t guarantee Victor Osimhen staying over the summer.

With the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool following the Nigeria striker, Galtier accepted they have a battle on their hands keeping hold of the player.

He explained: “Victor brings the carelessness and generosity of youth, as well as his ambition.

“We know his career, he works a lot. He is full of energy, of enthusiasm. He wants to make a big end of the season, he is thirsty for goals. Victor said he wanted to stay here next season. He’s a sincere boy, he’s happy here. He is appreciated, adored by supporters.

“Afterwards, if in a few weeks big teams arrive with an interest in him, he will be forced to listen. This is the logic of things.”