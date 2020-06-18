Lille coach, Christophe Galtier has explained why Victor Osimhen has been absent from training amid speculation linking the striker with a departure from the club in the summer transfer window.

Lille have started pre-season preparations without their top scorer, who has been granted compassionate leave following the death of his father late last month.

Osimhen could be quarantined for two weeks upon his return to France in the coming days.

Speaking to Lille’s official webpage, Galtier said: “The only thing missing is Victor Osimhen, who had the misfortune to lose his father during this terrible period and who could not be close to his family.

“So we decided with the club to leave him with the family for the funeral. He is, therefore, absent for a few days.

“I give him, like all of LOSC, my full support during this difficult period.”

The 21-year-old Osimhen is believed to be attracting interest from clubs in Italy, England and Spain this summer and his departure from Lille is imminent.