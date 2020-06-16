Lille Coach, Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen will depart the club in the summer.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenhan Hotspur have been mentioned as possible destinations for the former Wolfsburg starlet, who is also on the wishlist of Napoli in Italy. Osimhen is valued at eighty million euros by Lille chiefs but his transfer fee is expected to reduce due to the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview with Canal + (via lepetitlillois.com) , Galtier explained: “People stay focused on “they buy for X, they sell for Y. The player arrives, he stays 18 months or 12 months and then he leaves” but there is not a French club that may not sell except Paris.

“Everyone else is forced to sell and everyone else is like us. But they don’t assume it. I am in this project there, with young players who come from all walks of life and I find that it is very fulfilling.”

He added: “If I expect Gabriel, Osimhen or even Ikoné to leave? Yes, I integrated it. I don’t want them to leave, but they will leave.

“I cannot veto a player’s departure, this is the project. Behind, Luis presents me with profiles that correspond to what I expect. “

Osimhen has also been linked with clubs in Spain, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla credited with an interest.