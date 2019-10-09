Lille sporting director, Luis Campos revealed that he was on the trail of Victor Osimhen for about four years before eventually signing the striker in the summer transfer window.

Campos is widely regarded as one of the top transfer chiefs in the world and is credited with unearthing talents such as Kylian Mbappe, Nicolas Pepe, James Rodriguez, Anthony Martial, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy.

Campos pointed out that Osimhen would have been a player of Lille after the 2015 U17 World Cup, but they were priced out of a move.

“I went to Lagos (Nigeria) to see the U17 World Championships. After one match I wanted him. But his price was very expensive for a 17-year-old,’’ Campos said to Sky Sports.

‘’I spoke to my CEO. I called him every night saying, ‘Please give me this player, he is amazing. In two years he will be one of the best in Europe’.