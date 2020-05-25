Emma Jemegah

French Ligue 1 side, Lille has arranged for a private aircraft for its prized Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, to enable him come to Nigeria for the burial rites of his late father, Mr. Patrick Osimhen who died on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, while commiserating with the striker over the death of his father.

Pinnick, who expressed grief among the Nigerian football family over the passing of the patriarch of the Osimhen family, said he had spoken with the player and confirmed the arrangement by Lille to ensure Victor comes to Nigeria to be with his family.

He added that the NFF had applied for the landing permit to enable the aircraft land at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, but were yet to recieve response from the Ministry of Aviation.

“I have spoken to Victor Osimhen and expressed the sorrow of the NFF and the entire Nigerian football family. His club, Lille OSC of France has given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites. We have applied for landing permit, but we are yet to get this. However, we are still on it and hopeful for the sake of the young lad.