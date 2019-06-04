Just days after completing a club record transfer to Belgium side Sporting Charleroi, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen could be on the move again after French side, Lille Metropole stepped up their interest to land the player on a permanent deal, AOIFootball.com can authoritatively confirm.

The former Golden Eaglets’ star spent the 2018/2019 season on loan at Charleroi before the modest club activated their right to land the player for a club record fee of around €3.5 million Euros.

They now look set to make a 300% profit on that amount should they sell the player who has also attracted interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

With winger Nicolas Pepe almost certain to leave the club this transfer window, Lille have identified the pacy Nigerian as a perfect replacement with Osimhen already proving his worth in a breakthrough season with Charleroi where he scored 20 goals in 36 games.

The French side would, however, need to act fast in securing the services of the 20-year-old with AC Milan and other top European clubs also on the lookout out for the former FIFA U-17 golden ball winner.

Now with Nigeria, Osimhen will hope to replicate his goals scoring heroics in Europe as the Super Eagles regroup for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, should he make the final cut.