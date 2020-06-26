Lille president, Gerard Lopez has stuck to his guns that striker Victor Osimhen is worth every cent of the €80 million price tag the French Ligue 1 club have placed on him.

Experts have predicted that Osimhen’s value on the transfer market has dropped, no thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely affected the finances of clubs around the world.

However, the Lille president has maintained Osimhen remains the €80 million man.

“Last year we asked for the same amount for Nicolas Pépé. Some observers thought I set the bar way too high, but later Arsenal paid £72 million. Victor (Osimhen) is worth as much,” he insisted.

Lille’s coach, Christophe Galtier, has already said he is open for Osimhen’s departure.

The 21-year-old striker cost Lille €12 million from Belgian club, Charleroi, who had bought him for €3.5 million from Bundesliga side, Wolfsburg, after a successful loan spell.

Napoli and several Premier League clubs have been linked with the Super Eagles striker after he shone in his first season in France.