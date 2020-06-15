Outgoing Lille medical chief, Patrick Flamant has revealed that he has been impressed with the attitude, professionalism, and determination of Victor Osimhen since the Nigerian international joined the Great Danes last summer.

Flamant worked with superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao at Monaco, and the medical expert has likened Osimhen’s hunger for success to that of the two renowned strikers.

Osimhen’s debut season in France has been spectacular with the former Royal Charleroi forward netting 18 goals in all competitions for Lille as well as winning the club’s Player of the Year award. Hosts of clubs in Europe’s big leagues are reportedly keen on spending big on the 21-year-old when the transfer season opens, with the youngster having shown his proficiency in front of goal.

Flamant, who recently parted ways with Lille on mutual consent, believes there is more to Osimhen than just scoring goals pretty much like World Cup winner Mbappe and Colombian icon Falcao.

“He (Mbappe) is one of the great professionals I have met in my career. Him, Falcao, Osimhen, these guys have only one thing in mind: professionalism,” Flamant told French newspaper La Voix Du Nord.