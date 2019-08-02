Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen is excited to be a part of the project at French club, Lille after joining from Belgian side, RSC Charleroi.

The 20-year-old sealed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side yesterday after a successful medical.

After scoring 20 times in Belgium last season, Osimhen was delighted to follow in the footsteps of compatriots, Peter Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama by joining Lille.

“Lille is a very good club that has a quality project and includes high-class players, even more in recent years,” he told the club website.

“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.

“I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress.”

His impressive form for Charleroi last season earned him a recall to the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where his only appearance was when Nigeria won bronze last month.

Osimhen was the top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 with 10 goals in Chile, which saw him win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.