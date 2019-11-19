Bolaji Okunola

Reigning Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen, keeps receiving encomiums following his brilliant displays in Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The Lille of France hit man was involved in all the four goals scored by the Super Eagles in their 4-2 victory against Lesotho. He made two assists and crowned his effort with a brace. Before the game, his impressive form saw him doing the same against Benin after he scored an equaliser by converting a penalty in the game which ended 2-1 in favour of Nigeria.

Based on his recent performance with the three-time African champion, his French club, Lille believes he remains the backbone of the Gernot Rohr-tutored team. The club revealed this yesterday.

The 20 –year-old star boy was celebrated on the official twitter handle of the club. His fans at home and in the diaspora reacted to the post which attracted thousands of likes and comments.” We’ve got THIS much pride for @victorosimhen9 after his latest achievement with @NGSuperEagles! 2 goals, 2 assists vs Lesotho #LESNGA 2-4 #Team9jaStrong #TotalAFCON2021Q.” The club twitted.

Osimhen, whose club believes the Super Eagles can’t soar without his impact, has netted seven league goals in his last nine league appearances, two in four UEFA Champions League outing and four in his last four national team outings.

To further reveal his form, Osimhen is currently leading the AFCON 2021 goal scorers’ chat. His rich form has earned him 13 goals since he joined the former French champions in July.

Osimhen is billed for club duty on November 22. He will be inspiring his club against league leaders, PSG.