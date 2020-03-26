Lille has slapped a huge asking price on star striker, Victor Osimhen, a report claimed, with interest now arriving from other clubs.

Osimhen only joined the Ligue 1 side last summer as they side put some of the money they received from Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe towards signing the 20-year-old forward from Wolfsburg.

Given the good relations between Milan and Lille – both owned by Elliott Management – there has been speculation that the Rossoneri could make a move for Osimhen this summer as they look to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who looks set to leave.

However, according to the Daily Star – who cited Le10 Sport – the Ligue 1 side are ready to demand €100million for Osimhen, who has 18 goals in all competitions this season.

In addition to that, Milan face stiff competition in the form of Real Madrid and Manchester United, the latter of whom have made the Nigeria international a ‘transfer priority’ for the upcoming window.

The 21-year-old still has four years left on his deal, so Lille are hoping to collect an amount that surpasses the €80million they received for Nicolas Pepe when he joined Arsenal last summer.