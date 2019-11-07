Bolaji Okunola

French Ligue 1 side, Lille has showered encomiums on Nigeria born striker, Victor Osimhen, for his impressive performance during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Valencia.

Osimhen’s 25th minute goal wasn’t enough to lift his team as they were humiliated 4-1 after the Eagles’ star netted the opener.

His brilliant finish increased his Champions League goals tally to two, leaving him to emerge as the club’s goal king of the tournament.

Despite moving closer to exit from the world’s most watched club fiesta, Lille, via her official twitter handle, paid homage to the Super Eagles’ striker by displaying is image with the word “ Respect”.

Lille are currently maintaing the group H bottom spot after garnering just a point in four matches. They are currently behind Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia who have acquired seven points each.

Osimhen is billed to inspire the French side when they face-off with Ajax and Chelsea in their last two encounters in the championship.

His total goal stands at nine in 16 outings since he joined the French side on July 2019. The 20-year-old star is currently holding the Ligue 1 player of the month award. He will be aiming to retain the plague as he eyes another impressive display in Saturday’s league duel against Metz.