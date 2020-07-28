Gerard Lopez, President of Lille has explained why Victor Osimhen has yet to complete his transfer to Napoli.

The Lille supremo revealed that the Ligue 1 club was still receiving offers from clubs interested in the Nigerian international because, the transfer of the striker had not been made official.

The sale of Osimhen to Napoli could bring Lille at least 50 million Euros, excluding performance-related incentives, which would make him the most expensive Nigerian in history.