Gerard Lopez, President of Lille has explained why Victor Osimhen has yet to complete his transfer to Napoli.
The Lille supremo revealed that the Ligue 1 club was still receiving offers from clubs interested in the Nigerian international because, the transfer of the striker had not been made official.
The sale of Osimhen to Napoli could bring Lille at least 50 million Euros, excluding performance-related incentives, which would make him the most expensive Nigerian in history.
“The Championships overlap. This poses a problem of exit and writing of contract. Our transfer window is not at all modelled on the others,” Lopez said in an interview originally published by L’Equipe.
“In addition, the player decided to change agents in the middle of the negotiation. We had to start all over again. The player has made his choice, Napoli.
“It’s advanced, details are missing. It will be announced when the time comes.”
He continued: “As it’s not yet official, we continue to have other offers. I want to keep good relations with these clubs too. So I manage their expectations. It is a transfer, which is not linear.
“The market in France opened before closing (until August 15). In Italy, the transfer window opens in September. So you need a multitude of contracts to cover all eventualities, for example penalties”.
Osimhen is being chased by a plethora of big five European League clubs, after putting himself in the shop window last season, netting 18 goals in all competitions.
