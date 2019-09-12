French Ligue 1 side, Lille has congratulated Victor Osimhen for his maiden goal for the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s friendly against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena.

Osimhen was on target in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot, after Eduard Sobol fouled Samuel Kalu inside the box.

Kalu also had a hand in the Eagles opening goal, which was scored by Joe Aribo.

“A first senior international goal for Victor Osimhen! A perfect penalty kick in @NGSuperEagles 2-2 draw Ukraine: nicely done ,” read a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Despite a thorn in the flesh, Osimhen was booked in the second half by referee Paolo Valerie for challenging his decision.