“I want to do well and even surpass their records. But it’s not about my own personal ambition, more about what the team can achieve. I believe I will get there.”

The Lille striker has been widely regarded as a replacement for Ighalo, who quit international football after this year’s AFCON in Egypt. However, Osimhen has maintained it would be disrespectful to be compared with Ighalo who he said has achieved far more than he. “Ighalo is a legend. It’s disrespectful to compare me with him because he has achieved a great deal more even with all the pressure,” he said. “He’s more experienced, while I am just growing and still have a lot more to learn. “He has given me some candid advice and I am us- ing them.”