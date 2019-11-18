Victor Osimhen has revealed he hopes to set a new all-time goals record with the Super Eagles.
The late Rashidi Yekini holds the record having scored 37 goals for Nigeria during his illustrious time with the Super Eagles.
Osimhen, 20, has now scored four goals for the country at full international level after he set an all-time record of 10 goals at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.
He has now said he also wishes to be remembered as an Eagles great.
“I want to be remembered as one of the greats, like Rashidi Yekini, Odion Ighalo and others,” he said in an interview monitored by SCORENigeria.
“I want to do well and even surpass their records. But it’s not about my own personal ambition, more about what the team can achieve. I believe I will get there.”
The Lille striker has been widely regarded as a replacement for Ighalo, who quit international football after this year’s AFCON in Egypt.
However, Osimhen has maintained it would be disrespectful to be compared with Ighalo who he said has achieved far more than he.
“Ighalo is a legend. It’s disrespectful to compare me with him because he has achieved a great deal more even with all the pressure,” he said.
“He’s more experienced, while I am just growing and still have a lot more to learn.
“He has given me some candid advice and I am us- ing them.”
