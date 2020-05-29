French Ligue 1 club, Lille are reportedly resigned to losing Victor Osimhen as from the summer transfer window.

According to Le 10 Sport, Lille’s sporting director, Jorge Campos, is targeting a move for Mexico international, José Juan Macías, should Osimhen depart the club.

Considered one of the top talents in Mexico, the 20-year-old Deportivo Guadalajara striker has scored four goals in five appearances for Mexico’s national team and is valued at €9 million.

Several European clubs are vying for the signature of Osimhen following a banner season that saw him score 18 goals in all competitions.

The Nigeriainternational has been linked with English Premier League sides, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but in recent days the most concrete interest has come from Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli.

Napoli sees Osimhen as a direct replacement for Polish striker, Arek Milik, who is being chased by Premier League clubs.