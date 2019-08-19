Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen believes Lille’s 1-0 loss away at Amiens on Saturday was not a true reflection of the game, positing that they deserved at least a point from the encounter, AOIFootball.com reported.

Hoping to maintain a 100% percent start to the season, the young forward led the line again for Lille but the club was undone six minutes to half time when midfielder Boubakar Soumare received a straight red card, making it a talk order for his side to cope from.

Despite been reduced to 10 men, the visitors kept their cool, but were eventually broken 20 minutes .