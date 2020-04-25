In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, actress Lillian Okolie has advised her sex-starved colleagues to use vibrator.

Reacting to some of her colleagues complaining of loneliness and lack of sex due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the script interpreter said: “My honest advice to them is that they should pray and fast for COVID-19 to be over or use vibrator. For me, I am not lonely because I have my loved ones around me. My family most especially.”

Although, the light-skinned actress wouldn’t want to divulge much about her private life, she listed the quality she expects in a man. “I like men who are patient and God fearing. I don’t care about his looks because being beautiful or handsome is in the eyes of the beholder. But poverty is a sin, I can never settle for a poor man. I believe that a man with a humble beginning can still make it to the top. For me, love comes first before money and sex.”