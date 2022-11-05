From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The management of Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, has appealed to parents and guardians to limit their parental interference in the affairs of the school.

This, it said, is to allow the school the opportunity to train their students, academically and otherwise, so they can become trustworthy and mature individuals after they might have graduated from the school.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the University, Dr. Stephen Panya Baba, dropped the advice during his remarks at the fourth combined convocation ceremony of Bingham University, held at the University campus on Saturday

Dr. Baba who is the President of ECWA Church, suggested that the parents, guardians and other relevant stakeholders join forces with the University management and staff to create a renowned university with local and global impact instead of taking the side of the critics and attacks on social media.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. William Qurix, in his remarks, congratulated the graduated students for the successful completion of their academic and non-academic programmes, hence the award of degrees in different fields.

He said: “We are proud to send you all into the world to distinguish yourselves in different fields of endeavour, notably, medicine, law, social work, entrepreneurship and several other fields. We expect that you will be good ambassadors of this great institution through your works and characters that would distinguish you among your contemporaries.

The Vice Chancellor, however, confirmed that no fewer than 2,577 graduands participated in the 4th combined convocation of the Bingham University.

He confirmed that the graduands have successfully participated and completed the necessary and non-academic programmes, and were also been found worthy in character and learning to be awarded the various degrees.

Breakdown of the figure, according to him, indicated that there was total of 2,250 undergraduate students and 327 Postgraduate students that participated in the convocation.

He disclosed that in the past four academic sets, a total of 78 first class, 586 second class upper, 843 second class lower, 512 third class, 8 pass and 223 medical doctors, were produced

He said: “In 2018/2019 academic session, there was 28 first class, 194 second class upper, 271 second class lower, 51 third class and 76 medical doctors. In 2019/2020 academic session, 22 first class, 154 second class upper, 259 second class lower and 239 third class, 5 pass and 51 medical doctors, were produced.

“Similarly, in 2020/2021 academic session, there were 18 first class, 125 second class upper, 169 second class lower, 2 pass, 27d and 48 medical doctors, while in 2021/2022 academic session, 10 first class, 113 second class upper, 144 second class lower, 38 third class, 1 pass and 48 medical doctors were produced, in addition to 327 Postgraduate students out of which 53 graduated with distinction.”

Meanwhile, several awards were given to students from different faculties who distinguished themselves in the academics and other areas.