The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists to limit their speed while on the highways in order to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that Umar was reacting to the accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, leading to the death of three persons, with seven others injured.

NAN also reports that a commercial Mazda bus, marked FUF 109 ZD, coming to Lagos from Kwara, had, on Tuesday, had a burst tyre at the Youth Camp area, on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Umar said that the accident could have been averted, if the commercial bus had adhered strictly to the speed limit.

“The FRSC wants to appeal to motorists to install speed limit devices in their vehicles to regulate and prevent tragedy, when accidents occur,” he said.

The sector commander enjoined motorists to refrain from putting used tyres on their vehicles so as to avoid unnecessary mishaps on the road.

Umar, however, condoled with the families of the accident victims and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the losses. (NAN)