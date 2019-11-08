TREASURE FIELDS CHRISTIAN CENTRE under the LEADERSHIP OF BISHOP GABRIEL NARTEY, invites you to LIMITLESS IMPACT CONFERENCE come wednesday 11th to Sunday 15th December 2019.

Wednesday 11th to Friday 13th December, service will be 5:00pm.

Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December will be 9am. Ministering: Bishop Gabriel Nartey, an INTERNATIONAL HEALING EVANGELIST. Bishop Gabriel Nartey shall also be celebrating the commencement of 13 years in BISHOPRIC OFFICE.

ALSO PRESENT IN MUSIC WILL BE

*LORD BISHOP

* CHRIS MORGAN

* KING JAMES

* PROSPA OCHIMANA

*OWIE ABUTU

*SAMSONG

* DAVID G.

*MINISTREL OBALIMWE

AND THE AMBIENCE OF TFCC.

Venue: GOOD REPORT EPICENTRE

opposite BAFFI FURNITURES, KADO- KUCHI EXPRESS HIGHWAY, MABUSHI ABUJA.

FREE BUSES WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL PARTS OF ABUJA AFTER SERVICE.

ADMISSION IS FREE.

FOR INFORMATION, CALL 07069079332