Barcelona icon, Gary Lineker reserved special praise for Kelechi Iheanacho following his latest goal for Leicester City on Wednesday.

The Premier League high-flyers were on the brink of suffering a defeat against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg staged at the King Power Stadium, but the Super Eagles had other ideas, hopping off the bench in the 69th minute before restoring parity for the home team.

At minute 74, Iheanacho fired in the ball from close range after Jamie Vardy fed him.

Aston Villa is Iheanacho’s favourite opponents since he turned professional, with his goal yesterday taking his haul to five goals in five competitive matches.

Writing on Twitter, Lineker, who was a member of the Barcelona side that won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1989 said: “About bloody time. Iheanacho is blossoming under Rodgers. Brilliant finish.”

In eight outings for Leicester City across all competitions so far this season, Iheanacho had been directly involved in 8 goals (6 goals, 2 assists).