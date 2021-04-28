Former England international, Gary Lineker has praised Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian striker delivered another man of the match performance to help Leicester to a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Iheanacho scored and created another to help the Foxes maintain their grip in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

The Nigerian international provided the assist for Timothy Castagne’s goal that restored parity Brendan Rodgers after Wilfried Zaha had put Palace ahead in the first half.

Following the encounter, Lineker took to his Twitter account to praise Iheanacho, saying the Nigerian striker is a brilliant finisher.

“What a wonderful player @67Kelechi is becoming/already is. Such a lovely finisher with a delightful touch and great awareness. Love the fella,” Lineker said.

Similarly, manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the quality of Iheanacho’s strike.

“Kelechi’s goal was sheer, sheer quality, his touch to come inside and then to take the shot so early, it was a brilliant finish,” Rodgers told SkySports after the match.