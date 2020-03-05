The Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr. Daniel Braie, has assured the insurance brokerage fraternity that his company will meet the new capital base of N10 billion.

Braie said that Linkage Assurance is not looking outside for funding to meet its recapitalisation requirement, but has the internal capacity to raise the needed funds.

Braie, who disclosed this during the February Members Evening of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) held in Lagos, said that Linkage Assurance will conclude its recapitalisation process on or before the end of second quarter 2020.

He told NCRIB that they are dealing with an underwriter that is financially strong and have the capacity to meet its obligations as and when due, disclosing that Linkage as at the end of 2019 had a shareholders fund of N28 billion.

According to him, being the first underwriter to host the brokers for the year 2020, having also achieved that feat in 2019 underscores the regard and valued partnership the company has for the brokers.

“We believe that brokers are our genuine partners and that is why we continue to be the first to host this programme. Linkage is also the first underwriting company to extend this partnership to other Area Committees of NCRIB outside Lagos. NCRIB Area Committees hosted in 2019 are in Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Kano, and we are continuing,” he said.

Braie assured the brokers that his organisation will not take their partnership for granted, and has put in place a seamless system to ensure that commissions and claims are processed speedily.

“From the way we have structured our operations, you don’t need to see the MD for your claims to be paid, and from anywhere we are in this world we can authorize payment”.

The NCRIB members, who unanimously commended Linkage Assurance for their professionalism and response time, gave their endorsement, charging the company to continue its exemplary leadership role in the industry.

Linkage Assurance Plc at the close of business in 2019 posted a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of N6.52 billion as against N5.39 billion during the same period in 2018, indicating a 21 per cent increase.