Linkage Assurance Plc says it has continued to meet its claims obligation to individual and corporate clients despite the COVID-19 lockdown across the country. The firm said the implementation of its business continuity plan has made this possible and enabled it reach its customers through digital channels, while the staff operate from remote locations.

The Managing Director/CEO of the company, Daniel Braie, speaking on how the company was relating with its customers during lockdown, said: “For us at Linkage, we realise the serious impact that the pandemic is having on both individual and corporate lives of people here in Nigeria, and all over the world.

“As a caring corporate organisation, we will continue to be with our customers and the insuring community, to ensure that COVID-19 does not disrupt their businesses so badly. Our business continuity group has continued to work from remote sites and locations particularly with brokers to provide risk management services especially to corporate clients.”

Braie added that the firm will constantly offer insurance services particularly, ensuring that claims are paid promptly, noting that from the inception of the lockdown it had paid millions of naira on claims to clients that have filed claims for various losses.

“We have also received 98 claims notifications on diverse types of losses from our customers, and where loss adjusters are needed, they have continued to relate with our underwriters who are working to ensure the claims are paid quickly.

Braie further stated the company would always support all industry initiatives geared towards helping government confront the pandemic, having initially supported industry provision of life insurance cover to 5,000 frontline health workers in the fight against COVID-19.