By Henry Uche

Linkage Assurance Plc has been charged to seek collaboration with relevant professional bodies in the country for economic growth, development and sustenance as part of its service to humanity.

The President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, made this charge when she led council members on a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of Linkage Assurance as part of her working visit to Lagos State recently.

At the visit, the ICAN boss applauded Linkage for its commitment to human capital development of staff, particularly in the accounting practice, and its professional ethos in the insurance industry.

Eyitayo said Linkage has demonstrated strong support for ICAN, by regularly sponsoring its staff to the annual conference and dinner of the Institute, MCPD programmes and other examinations of the accounting body.

While commending Linkage Assurance for her competitive edge in the Nigerian insurance industry, she said the company has displayed professionalism and creation of value to her stakeholders having stood strong over the past three decades.

She outlined various programmes targeted to create value and broaden the scope of the profession for the benefit of ICAN members and encourage them to keep the stone rolling. “We give thumbs- up to Linkage for human capital development, for encouraging its members to participate fully in what we have been doing, and we urge them never to give up, because they future is brighter,” she added.

Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO, of Linkage who led the top management to receive the ICAN team said, over the years the Institute has gained global recognition as an outstanding professional body.

He said the Institute has evolved and has never stopped to be the leading professional body in Nigeria and Africa, producing world-class Chartered Accountants located all over the globe.

“As a company that cherished the value creation from ICAN, Linkage Assurance Plc currently have four Fellows of Chartered Accountants, eight Associate of Chartered Accountants and nine Student Accountants. I can state equivocally that these members of ICAN are adding value to company within their various sphere of engagements.”

According to him, every year the company send staff members of the Institute to the Annual Accountants Conference, as well as the Annual ICAN dinner and ensure that they attend at least one Mandatory Continuing Professional Education (MPCE) as part of their professional development.

“The company also pays the annual dues for the members of staff and the examination fees for the student accountants, to encourage them in their journey to becoming professionally qualified accountants. The company is a great believer in continuous personal development,” Braie said.