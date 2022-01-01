Fast rising artiste, Oluwasaanu Sogo popularly known as Lion of Africa and Oluwasaanu Ileri Iyanu aka Capella have teamed up with GT Da Guitarman to do a live rendition of their hit songs, Tire and Asiko.
Speaking on how he feels about their quick break into the music space, Lion said “It takes a miracle for a new act to break in and begin to get recognition. With a veteran like Unlimited LA shooting the video of Tire, it positioned me as someone ready for the music business. I appreciate my supportive team and record label.”
Cappella, on the other hand, disclosed that their body of work coming out in the first quarter of 2022 on Saanu Records label would further cement their star status.
Leave a Reply