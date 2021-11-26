Recently, the investiture of Lion Mustapha Olajide Sikiru was held at Lagos Country Club, Lagos. The association also used the opportunity to raise fund for special projects that will impact positively on the people.

Lion Sikiru is the 20th president of the club.

In event attended by Hon. Akim Bakreen (Chairman of the occasion), District Governor, Lion Kayode Oshinuga, Gen. Sani Usman (rtd) (Guest Speaker), Hon. Omiyale Kayode, Executive Chairman, Yaba LCDA; Lion Olatunbosun Okpeseyi, Alhaji Akeem Adelaja, Lion Tolulope Senbanjo, and Mrs. Ajose Shakirat (Mother of the Day), the club deliberated on steps that will help uplift the needy in the society.

In her opening remarks, Lion Blessing UM Umeabali, explained that The association which has over 1.4millon membership in more than 205 countries all scattered across 48,000 local clubs around the world impacting lives and gradually healing the world from hunger, environmental degradation, health impediment where we invest or time, talents and treasure to hold road shows awareness, campaign, advocacy.

“Our areas of concentration as our international body is demanded are: Vision, The Club, Ikeja Metro, has served and still serving to prevent avoidable blindness and improve quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired; Diabetis: Our club served and still serving our community to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve quality of life for those diagnosed, Hunger: Our club served still serving to ensure all community members have access to nutritious foods. Environment- Our club served and still serving to sustainably protect and restore our environment to improve the well-being of all communities. Childhood Cancer: Our club can’t stop its advocacy campaigns for this cause.

Guest speaker on the occasion Gen Sani Usman (retd), and former Director Army Public relations, said “To provide adequate protection for humanitarian agencies who help humanity in times of crisis, there should be an enhanced relationship between security operatives and amongst the non governmental organizations.”

