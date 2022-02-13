By Lukman Olabiyi

Lions Clubs International has called for synergy between government and relevant stakeholders to create awareness on how to reduce the number of casualties of childhood cancer.

The President of Eko Centennial Lions Club, Oyebanjo Muhammed made the call while briefing the press on the activities lined up for his investiture as the 4th president of the club.

This is even as he disclosed that his investiture and other executive members for the year 2021/2022 will hold on February 20, at Concorde Event Centre, along Sagamu Road in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to him, 80 percent of childhood cancers are curable. But this is dependent on early detection and progressive treatment.”

He lamented that more than 80 percent of children with cancer live in developing countries like Nigeria, noting that only about 20 to 30 percent of them receive treatment due to inhibitive costs.

His words: “So for us to reduce the number of casualties across Africa there must collaboration among all the concern stakeholders”.

He said that necessary arrangements had been made for this year’s International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) scheduled for February 15.