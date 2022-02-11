By Lukman Olabiyi

Lions Clubs International has called for synergy between government and relevant stakeholders, to create awareness and reduce number casualty of childhood cancer

The charity organization made the call through President of Eko Centennial Lions Club, Muhammed Oyebanjo while, briefing the press on activities line up for his investiture as the 4th president of the club.

According to Oyebanjo, his investiture and other executive members for year 2021/2022 will hold on February 20, at Concorde Event Centre, along Sagamu Road in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

On calls for synergy in tackling childhood cancer, he said: “ 80% of childhood cancers are curable. But this is dependent on early detection and progressive treatment.

M ore than 80% of children with cancer live in developing countries like Nigeria , only about 20% to 30% of them receive such treatment. This is often due to inhibitive costs.

“So, for us to reduce number of casualties across board in Africa , there must collaborations among all the concern stakeholders”.

Oyebanjo said lions club would not relent in champion the course of creating awareness on childhood cancer and also providing necessary support for victims.

He disclosed that every necessary arrangement has been made for this year’s International Childhood Cancer Day.(ICCD), which is slated for February 15, to be memorable and impactful.