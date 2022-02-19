By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Lions Club of Anthony Village, Diamond District 404 A1, has conducted free eye surgeries on three patients at Victoria Island, Lagos

This philanthropic gesture was a part of the core projects of the club, which is to assist Nigerians overcome their health challenges.

Mrs. Chinenye Nwaku, the Club’s Sight chairperson, said the club embarked on this eye surgery to help indigent Nigerians batting eye cataract to correct their sight. The essence, she said was to help fight blindness in the country.

On how they choose the patients for treatment, she stated that they make announcements through their platforms, and those who indicated irrespective of tribe or religion are identified, thereafter, doctors are invited to screen their eyes; from there treatment starts.

On how they source funds to carryout this core project, she pointed out that during the investiture of the new leadership, they usually appeal to the public for support, even as members contribute money to fund some of the core projects embarked upon.