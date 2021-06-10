By Henry Uche

The Lions Club Nigeria, District 404B2 has charged parents, guidance and caregivers to monitor their children’s exposure to the internet and modern gadgets as these affects their careers and destinies positively or otherwise.

As part of its contribution to improve the quality of learning, the Club recently organised a Reading Action & Spelling Bee Program for Five Secondary schools in Lagos which includes: Brilliant Child, Bola Olat College, Wuraville Secondary school, Westernville School, and Stock Bridge College, to spur students to write, spell and pronounce words correctly.

The district governor, district 404B2, Ademola Adesoye, implored schools operators to make teaching and learning of Indigenous languages and history compulsory for students saying that without which the education of a child is not complete.

“Students must be monitored both at home and in schools, the use of modern phones and other gadgets can be devastating because a lot are involved in the internet.

“Meanwhile, we need to support teaching and learning Indigenous languages and history hence the relevance of both are not only glaring but rewarding,” he maintained.

More so, the Proprietress of Wuraville school, Sidikat Balogun, warned students to desist from irrelevant TV Programs and embrace their books widely, the dictionary inclusive for new words and meanings.

Balogun posited that parents and teachers should be held responsible when children derail from the acceptable norms and mores, values and Standards.

“We must start today to halt the negative attitude of children, if we must secure tomorrow.

“The future is known to us by looking at what parents, teachers and students do today, so tomorrow is a function of today. The government at all levels need to improve the quality of education, meanwhile students must be taught the difference between reading and studying,” she said.

On her part, the co-chairperson of the Committee, Olori Marie Owoniyi, who decried the fading reading culture among students said the level of decadence in communication between children and other members of the public is becoming unbecoming.

“Reading culture is dying abysmally. Students don’t read again, they even write in abbreviations, they have lost touch of Communicating appropriately. They are too lazy to read wide, but they forgot that studying is one of the most difficult tasks in life. So with these kind of Reading and spelling competition, we aim to curb these fallouts and anomalies to bring them back to track,” she asseverated.