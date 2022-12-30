By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In a bid to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged, Lions Clubs International, District 404B-2 Nigeria, has distributed 2.5kg bags of rice to over 500 women traders at the Nigerian Army Shopping Plaza,Arena-Oshodi Market, Lagos State.

The donation took place during the week, as hundreds of excited petty traders came out in large numbers to benefit from the donation.

They were overwhelmed and filled with smiles as the women were able to go home with 2.5kg bags of rice to celebrate the season. This gesture was to appreciate women and also in line with the organization core values and area of focus on humanitarian deeds.

Speaking at the event, District Governor of 404B-2 Nigeria, International, Lion, Olalekan Owolabi said want ensure that less privilege in the society equally enjoy the season of love with the token from the club.

Owolabi added that it has been a very challenging year and a lot of people are faced with immense poverty,this is just bring succour to women who toil daily all through the year to put food on their family table.

The programme tagged ‘Relief Hunger, Sustain a life’, DG stated supporting the less privileged in the society goes a long way in building a happy nation, especially at the period of Yuletide.

“As members of Lions Clubs International, every year we normally have a programme like this whereby we try to reach out to the underprivileged by giving them materials, especially now that the Yuletide is very much around the corner for them to be able to also have something to smile about. This programme is being put together for us to relieve hunger by ensuring that at least those who do not have the means to celebrate, to buy essential commodities have something to cheer about.

“We are here to distribute rice to over 500 people in this Arena Shopping Complex. We strategically chose this location because we know that here we have a large number of people that come here for different activities. And you could see for yourself the multitude number of people that we have here this afternoon. This tells us that wherever we are, we should always remember and be mindful that there are some that do not have the means at least to feed themselves.

“We’ve some of our people that go to bed with an empty stomach. Some don’t even know where the next meal is coming from. It’s not there fault but it’s because of what providence has given them and that’s why we are sensitive to the aspiration of people like that so that the little we can do will put smile on their faces and that is why we put up this Hunger Relief programme,”Lion Owolabi.

The distribution of the 2.5kg bags of rice to over 500 women traders at the Arena was supervised by District Governor, of 404B-2.

He also urged other well meaning Nigerians and organisations to support the needy in the country, as government cannot do it alone.

“My advice is that we need more non-governmental organisations or service organisations like Lions Clubs International to spring up so that together we can collaborate and see how we can assist the underprivileged among us,” he added.

Meanwhile, some of the traders, who spoke on anonymity commended members of Lions Clubs International, District 404B-2 Nigeria for bringing smiles on the faces of the underprivileged and urged other Nigerians to borrow from them in making the country a better place for all.