Lions Club, Akowonjo, Lagos, led by its President, Ibiba Odili, has donated one washing machine and one industrial fan to the Bola Tinubu Primary Health Centre, Akowonjo, Alimoso Local Government Area, Lagos .
This is part of the club’s August service project for the 2020/2021 Lion’s year.
The president during the handing over ceremony, stated that this gesture is in line with the club’s focus on improving their immediate community.
Dr. Kayode Odufuwa, the Medical Officer of the Centre, extended appreciation on behalf of the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Jelili Sulaimon for the timely donation which will enhance the wellbeing of the patients and staff of the centre.
Leave a Reply