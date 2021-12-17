Lions Club donates food items to orphanage

ZONE 1A Region 1 Lions District 404A1 Nigeria Lagos Doyen Lions Club Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club

Lagos Phoenix Lions Club, Etiosa Ambassadors Lions Club , Lagos Ikoyi Elites Lions Club

Donated food items and toiletries to Living Fountain Orphanage Victoria Island Lagos on December 16th, 2021, In attendance was the Zone 1A Chairperson Lion TPL Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club President, Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf, Lagos Phoenix Lions Club Gloria Igure, Eti Osa Ambassadors Lions Club Lion Samuel Ogunseitan and Lagos Ikoyi Elites Lions Club Afolake Ogunkoya. Other members of the Clubs under Zone 1A were also present.