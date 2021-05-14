By Vivian Onyebukwa

The District Governor District 404B1 of the Lions Club International, Lynda Odunmbaku, made an official visit to Region 5 recently.

The visit, which is part of the official activity of the DG, is aimed at further creating awareness for the club in the region and to also provide a platform for interaction between the DG and Lions within the region.

The event also witnessed the commissioning of a school gate donated by the Lagos Akowonjo Lions Club, to Oki Nursery Primary and Inclusive Unit, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, as part of the activities of her visit.

The president of the club, Ibiba Odili, in her opening speech, explained that the decision to donate the school gate was in line with the club’s vision of serving their communities.

She recalled the club’s visit to the school in December 2020, where the head teacher, Bosede Fayemi Adedayo, told them about the challenges the school was facing with a dilapidated gate. This she explained, provided the hoodlums a place for their nefarious activities, which was affecting the productivity of both the students and staff of the school. The president said it was based on this that the club in line with their service goals, decided to donate the gate, which will not only secure the school premises, but will also significantly contribute to the improvement of the performance of both the staff and the students.

The second segment of the programme, was the tree planting project which was carried out by the Lions Club within the region. They include Lagos Akowonjo Lions Club, Egbeda Lions Club, and Ipaja Emerald Lions Club.

The activity, which is in line with the environment project of the club, is focused on preserving the planet, bearing in mind that the health of the local communities and environments affect everybody.

The event was also attended by Mrs Olofintula, who represented the Education Secretary of the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

Olofintula, in her goodwill message, expressed gratitude on behalf of the LGEA.

She, however, solicited the continuous partnership of the Lions Club with the state government in matters of community development since government cannot do it alone.

The Head teacher, Bosede Fayemi Adedayo, in her vote of thanks, extended gratitude to Lions in the region, for the service projects they have implemented over the years.

She appealed to them not to relent in their efforts of making the society a better place.