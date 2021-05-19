By Vivian Onyebukwa

The governor of District 404B1 of the Lions Club International, Lynda Odunmbaku, made an official visit to Region 5 recently. The visit, part of the official activities of the DG, was aimed at further creating awareness for the club in the region and also provide a platform for interaction between the DG and Lions within the region.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of a school gate donated by the Lagos Akowonjo Lions Club, to Oki Nursery Primary and Inclusive Unit, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, as part of the activities of her visit.

The president of the club, Ibiba Odili, in her opening speech, explained that the decision to donate the gate was in line with the club’s vision of serving the communities. She recalled the club’s visit to the school in December 2020, where the head teacher, Bosede Fayemi Adedayo, told them about the challenges the school was facing with a dilapidated gate, which, she explained, provided hoodlums a place for their nefarious activities, which was affecting the productivity of students and staff of the school. The president said it was based on this that the club, in line with their service goals, decided to donate the gate, which would not only secure the school premises but also significantly contribute to the improvement of the performance of the staff and students.

The second segment of the programme was the tree-planting project, which was carried out by the Lions Club within the region. They included Lagos Akowonjo Lions Club, Egbeda Lions Club, and Ipaja Emerald Lions Club.

The activity, which was in line with the environment project of the club, was focused on preserving the planet, bearing in mind that the health of the local communities and environment affect everybody.

The event was also graced by Mrs. Olofintula, who represented the Education Secretary of the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA). Olofintula, in her goodwill message, expressed gratitude on behalf of the LGEA.

She, however, solicited the continuous partnership of the Lions Club with the state government in matters of community development, since government cannot do it alone.

The head teacher, Bosede Fayemi Adedayo, in her vote of thanks, extended gratitude to Lions in the region for the service projects they have implemented over the years. She appealed to them not to relent in their efforts at making society a better place.