Gilbert Ekezie

The Lion’s Club International, District 404B1, recently held its convention in Lagos. The theme of the Lagos Amuwo 2020 convention was “Excellence in Friendship and Service.”

The four-day event included a lecture, courtesy visits to traditional rulers in the locality as well as other activities. There was a visit to the chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Mr. Valentine Buraimoh. The programme was concluded with a social session at Villa Park Hotel, in Amuwo Odofin.

The district governor, Bernard Oziegbe Eboreime, said the convention was a fulfilling one. He urged members to go out and attract more quality members to the club by showcasing the services the club renders, which are mainly to impact lives.

He said Lion’s Club members organised the programme to take time out of their busy schedules to come together to reason, relax, dine, wine and make more friends.

Eboreime charged members to always pay their dues promptly, noting that the club derives the revenues it uses to serve the communities from members’ dues.

“Looking back at the achievements of the district in the past, members should take time to reflect on the many challenges of not only the club, but theirs, as that would, in all ramifications, chart a new course for the right actions to take for the future,” he said.

Eboreime disclosed that Lions had 82 clubs in various communities, with membership strength of 2,045. He said the club was building a health centre and some classroom blocks for a primary school in Lagos.

“We did the ground-breaking ceremony of a centre in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State, recently,” he added.

He also charged the members to do the needful by reporting the activities of the club on various social media channels. “We should equally explore our online LCI websites, which is free when you register to learn and work with the new tools, which we use to better our lives and help us develop ourselves in what we do.”

The convention committee chairperson, Pat Okosi Ngene, explained that the theme of the convention would help build goodwill and better friendship among members of the club.

She said, as members and as individuals, the people should take time out to examine and re-evaluate the purpose of excellence in friendship and service. She tasked members to find time to avail themselves of the series of trainings and seminars that were planned to keep them more informed: “You should also raise your commitment level to our association.”

While explaining that the main purpose in life should be to serve others, she expressed gratitude to members for fighting to make the world a better place for everyone, especially the less privileged.

A multiple council chairperson of the club, Alhaji Abiodun Adedeji, saluted members of the district for coming up with the articulated convention to demonstrate their belief in excellent friendship and service, according to the theme of the convention.

Adedeji said the club was well known for its strength and ability to help others, saying this would only be accomplished through diversity, which bridges all divides.

The second vice district governor, Rob Ologundudu, said the convention had attested to the result achieved in 1917 when the founder of the Lions Club, Melvin Jones, first brought together service-oriented businessmen in Chicago. In his words, the result was the success being currently being enjoyed by members in Nigeria.