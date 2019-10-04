Christine Onwuachumba

From 2020, Lions Club International Nigeria will commence an annual lecture in honour of Sir Akintola Williams for his contribution to the development of the club in Nigeria.

This was announced at the 100th birthday celebration held for the centenarian at the Nigeria Air Force Officers’ Mess, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event had in attendance Sir Akintola Williams and members of his family as well as Lions Club members from all over Nigeria. Dignitaries at the occasion included former deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, Bashorun J.K. Randle and Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), among others.

Williams, doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria and one of the founding fathers of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) clocked 100 on August 9. The Lions Club International in Nigeria (Multiple District 404) had set aside September 7 to celebrate the man.

In his speech, Williams expressed his pleasure at being honoured by the club.

“To be 100 is not an easy thing. I thank God for making it possible to be alive with the Lions,” he said.

While urging the Lions Club to continue their good work, he also charged young members to build vibrant branches of the club in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

After a rendition of a special Lions anthem, past district governor Biodun Adediji presented him with a gift and a letter from Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, international president, Lions Club International, who wrote in from Illinois, USA, to congratulate him on his 100th birthday.

“Your legacy extends beyond your impressive achievements and is a testament to the capacity of an individual to make a difference in the world,” wrote Choi. “You are the breath that sustains our association and the voice that speaks our motto, ‘We Serve,’ to those in need.”

Choi added: “Your contributions have made a real difference in your club and in your community. For more than 58 years, your hard work and perseverance have improved the lives of others and your commitment to service ensures that many more lives will be positively impacted in the years to come.”

Presenting the gift, Adedeji affirmed that Williams did not belong to the body of accountants or stock exchange alone, but also to the Lions organisation.

His address was followed by that of the president of Doyen Lions Club, the first Lions Club established in Nigeria, and then a gale of testimonies from people from all walks of life.

The occasion featured cutting of the 100th birthday cake and the unveiling of the commemorative lapel pin in honour of the centenarian.

A few other resolutions also came to light. Chief among them was the decision to start using his image, at occasions, on memorabilia or signage to depict the Lions Club anywhere in Nigeria. According to the club, Pa Williams is to Nigeria what Melvin Jones (Lions Club founder) is to the international body.

It was also announced that, in 2020, an Akintola Williams annual lecture would be instituted.

Tokunbo Williams, while appreciating Lions Club’s gesture towards her father, expressed gratitude to her father for the good work he had devoted himself to in society.

“I thank my father for shining his light on the country through Lions Club,” she said.